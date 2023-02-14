SAR operation for missing man expanded to eight-km radius

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a man feared missing in Sungai Pisang, Batu 12, Gombak last Sunday has been extended to an eight-kilometre radius from the scene.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the SAR team is focusing its search on the water catchment area from the river.

“The SAR operation for the missing man involved 15 firefighters and resumed at 8 am today. We hope the victim will be found soon,” he told Bernama today.

In the incident, the victim and his friend were bathing in the river before being carried away by strong currents following heavy rain.

One of the victims was found stranded on the other side of the river.

A check by Bernama at the scene found that the police had cordoned off the area. - Bernama