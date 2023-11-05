SAR operations continue for Orang Asli missing in tiger attack

GUA MUSANG: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an Orang Asli man from the Bateq tribe, who has gone missing after he is feared to have been attacked by a tiger in Hulu Sungai Aring, continues on the second day (today).

Gua Musang District Deputy Police chief DSP Azmi Mokhtar said the rescue group, comprising members from the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) had to spend the night in the jungle yesterday.

He said the 14-man group is continuing with its SAR operations this morning and has yet to reach the site of the incident, which is nine kilometres (km) from Kampung Aring 5.

“We started trekking towards the scene as early as 8 am today, reaching within a distance of five kilometres and it’s quite difficult to know exactly what time we can reach the location due to the hilly terrain.

“There is an additional group of rescuers involving 10 Perhilitan personnel for the first group to enter through the river using canoes, while a second group, comprising 16 personnel, used the land route,” he told reporters when met at Kampung Aring 5, here, today.

Azmi said the General Operations Force (PGA) will join in the search operations from tomorrow. -Bernama