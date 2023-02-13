SAR operations to locate missing boy, man expanded: Fire dept

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate another boy feared drowned after falling into a drain in Ukay Perdana has been expanded to three kilometres radius from the location.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the team had searched for Muhammad Riqullah Mohd Shafie, 10, up to the border of the SMART tunnel but did not find any indication of his whereabouts.

“We are facing difficulties because the water currents are too strong,” he told Bernama today.

Last Saturday, an eight-year-old boy identified as Wan Muhammad Ammar Wan Mohd Noor Hafizan was found drowned after he was believed to have been swept away by currents in a drain at Jalan Ukay Perdana, Ampang, here.

Meanwhile, Norazam said the fire brigade had expanded the SAR operation for another man, who is also feared drowned in Sungai Pisang, Batu 12, Gombak here yesterday to a two-kilometre radius.

“The SAR operation involving 10 firefighters resumed at 8 am today to locate the victim,” he said.

At the time of the incident, the victim and his friend were bathing in the river before being carried away by strong currents following heavy rain.

One of the victims was found stranded on the other side of the river. - Bernama