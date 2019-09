IPOH: A group of 29 mountaineers stranded on Gunung Tumang Batak near Gunung Liang in Muallim since late yesterday evening, were all rescued by midnight.

Muallim district police chief Supt Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the climbers were saved by a search and rescue (SAR) team which began their operation at 6.15pm.

The climbers who were trapped by rushing river water were brought safely down to the foot of the mountain at midnight by 46 SAR team members from the police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force.

The climbers who comprised 23 men and six women, were from Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. — Bernama