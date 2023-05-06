SAR to be widened tomorrow for boy feared drowned in Tanjung Malim

IPOH: The search and rescue (SAR) mission for an eight-year-old child who was feared drowned in Lubuk Gelap, Simpang 4, Tanjung Malim, will be widened after the third day still reached a dead end when it was stopped at 6.30 pm today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the SAR mission involving 24 firefighters and two detection dogs will continue tomorrow morning.

“The search area has been extended to a length of five kilometres downstream of the river, including methods of surface searching, tensional diagonal (rope system with a catch-net), stream searching and diving have been carried out by the SAR team including the help of the K9 unit which has searched in the depths all the way to the iron bridge,” he said here today.

He added that the search operation also involved two rafting boats and a ‘wheely’ to locate the victim from Sarawak.

Earlier, Sabarozi said the victim Edward Grang Anak Jenggut went to the location for camping with his family during the school holidays last week, and should have returned on the evening of the incident.

On Saturday (June 3), the department received information that the victim was feared to have drowned while swimming in the river in a black swimsuit with green spots when he disappeared at 5.06 pm.-Bernama