Saravanan: No information on arrests of MIC members in PenjanaKerjaya probe

PETALING JAYA: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan today said there are no reports of MIC members being arrested in the ongoing Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) investigation, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The MIC deputy president also said there were no raids conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the Human Resources Ministry, as was reported earlier today by a news portal.

To date, MACC has arrested 42 people in its ongoing probe into allegations of false claims and misappropriation of PenjanaKerjaya funds amounting to RM100 million.