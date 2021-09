PUTRAJAYA: The agricultural visa scheme implemented in Australia known as the Farm Labour Visa Scheme was among the matters discussed by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Dr M.Saravanan (pix) and Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Dr Justin Lee today.

Saravanan received a courtesy call from Lee at his office here.

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM), in a statement issued in conjunction with the visit said the scheme provides employment opportunities in the agricultural sector to migrants due to the lack of response from local workers in Australia.

“The same thing is happening in Malaysia’s plantation sector where the government is studying the best practices from various countries including Australia,” it said.

KSM said the meeting also discussed opportunities for strategic cooperation between Malaysia and Australia in human resources and human capital development which touched on aspects of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as upskilling and reskilling the workforce.

The discussion also touched on the proposed cooperation to improve the country’s image in addressing forced labour, where KSM is the Chairman of the Special Committee to Study the Issues of Labour Trafficking under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Council (MAPO).

“Australia has also expressed its desire to increase investment in Malaysia in high-tech industrial sectors such as the renewable energy sector where local expertise and skills in areas related to high technology are needed,” said the statement. — Bernama