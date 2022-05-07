Saravanan to highlight Malaysia’s efforts to tackle forced labour issue during Washington visit

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) will share Malaysia’s good practices in addressing the issue of forced labour during his working visit to Washington DC, in conjunction with the prime minister’s visit to attend the US-ASEAN Special Summit from May 10 to 13.

In a statement here today, Saravanan said he will also explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation with the United States government as part of efforts to ensure Malaysian companies and products are free from forced labour practices in their supply chains.

“During my visit, I will be pursuing the forced labour initiative agenda subsequent to my recent trip to Geneva and London to deposit the ratification of International Labour Organization (ILO) Protocol 29 on Forced Labour and discussion with the United Kingdom on the same issue.

“As such, I am scheduled to meet with relevant departments in the US, namely the US Department of Labour and US Customs and Border Protection, including a session with the Responsible Business Alliance,” he said. — Bernama