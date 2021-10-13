Sarawak 2022 state budget provides room for business community to return to normalcy

SIBU: The Sarawak State Government’s move to table a deficit 2022 State Budget will give room for the business community to return to normalcy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak Public Health and Housing Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee (pix) said if the state government adopted a frugal attitude in its spending next year, not many projects would be carried out and this would not benefit traders, contractors or the people.

“So the deficit budget is timely to be implemented to make it easier for the people to generate more income. That is the reason for the government to spend more,” he said while commenting on the budget announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

He added that Sarawak’s projection of RM4.844 billion revenue from non-tax sources showed that the state is economically sustainable and does not depend directly on tax revenue.

-Bernama