Sarawak agrees to gradual resumption of businesses under CMCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has agreed to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), which allows almost all businesses to resume, but on terms befitting the conditions in the state.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah told a press conference here that the SDMC is refining the standard operating procedures (SOP) for businesses to re-open after which it will familiarise all stakeholders with the SOP.

“After they (stakeholders) understand (the SOP), the next approach is operation. Once operation starts, we have to have sufficient people to do monitoring, supervision and enforcement. There’s no point in introducing SOP if we cannot enforce,” he told a press conference today.

Uggah said the committee would also look into allowing businesses to resume according to what Covid-19 zones they are located in, as some 70% of the state is currently green zones where there have been no confirmed cases for 14 days.

However, Uggah did not announce any time frame for business to re-open. - BorneoPost