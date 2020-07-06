Sarawak allows spas, reflexology centres to reopen from today

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to allow spas, reflexology and foot massage centres to resume operations, beginning today.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix), who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the state’s Local Government and Housing Ministry had set the guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) that must be adhered to by all the centres.

“Besides that, the Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MTAC) has set the guidelines for medical tourism in the state to be effective immediately.

“MTAC has also set the SOP for organising events such as meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE), travel and trade fairs, marts, bazaars, and arts and culture carnivals, to be effective immediately,” he said at a press conference on Covid-19 developments, here.

Meanwhile, Uggah said all Malaysians returning from abroad and foreigners in transit at KLIA, heading to Sarawak, would be quarantined for 14 days at their arrival destinations in the state.

“If their results are negative, they will be given a wristband to wear, continue the rest of their quarantine period at home and need to undergo another Covid-19 test on the tenth day.

“Meanwhile, Malaysians from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan, as well as foreigners who are already in Malaysia will undergo random Covid-19 tests at Sarawak’s main entry points,” he added. - Bernama