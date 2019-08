KUCHING: Sarawak and China today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster closer cooperation and understanding in terms of cultural identity.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Prof Sim Kui Hian said the city of Kuching offers various unique cultural and heritage experience.

“The people are living in peace and harmony, respecting each other despite their different religions, beliefs and customs.

“The city is also recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the City of Unity which is an example of a healthy city in the Asian region,“ he said at the ceremony at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) here yesterday.

The MoU was signed by MBKS Mayor Datuk James Chan while China was represented by Deputy Mayor of Dongcheng, Zhao Lingyun.

Meanwhile, James Chan said that in conjunction with the Kuching Festival next year, he hoped that China would take part in its cultural show to enable both cities to learn about each other’s culture.

“Let us (China-Sarawak) work together and move forward towards a better and more prosperous future,” he said. — Bernama