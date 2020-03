KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today announced that all border posts in the state are to be closed with immediate effect and only Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) centres between Sarawak and Brunei and Sarawak and Kalimantan to remain open for specific hours.

Speaking at a press conference at his office, he said the state government is also enlisting the help of the military with immediate effect to enforce the Movement Control Order at border posts and the rural areas in the state.

“All border posts are to be closed with immediate effect and only the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) centres between Sarawak and Brunei, namely Sungai Tujuh, Tedungan, Pandaruan and Mengkalap would be opened between 6 am and 8 pm.

“All ICQS between Sarawak and Kalimantan, namely Tebedu, Biawak and Lubok Antu, will be open between 9 am and 3 pm. This is in line with the opening hours as agreed by Brunei and Indonesia,” he added. - Bernama