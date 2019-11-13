Sarawak approves RM9.89b supply bill

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly today approved the Supply Bill 2020, which allocates RM9.891 billion for the state budget next year.

Of the amount, RM6.597 billion is for development expenditure and RM3.294 billion is for operating expenditure.

The bill, read by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, was passed after the third reading.

Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said the 2020 Budget was designed to create the investment environment and eco-system for the private sector to invest in to make the state a developed economy.

“Essentially, this is the development strategy of the Sarawak government for a better Sarawak in the future,” he said during his second reading of the bill today.

Abang Johari said to be a developed economy, Sarawak must have sufficient and good infrastructure and public amenities that can support and attract private investment.

“Sarawak must have good communication and connectivity to be able to move forward in its development agenda.

“Together with talent development, these will lay the foundation for Sarawak to be on its way as a developed state come 2030,” he added. - Bernama