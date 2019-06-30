Sarawak assembly reps did not keep RTP funds: Annuar

SIBU: State legislative assembly members have not kept RM5 million in cash which had been allocated under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) as alleged by certain quarters said Education and Technological Research assistant minister Dr. Annuar Rapa’ee.

He said the allocation that was first introduced during the era of former chief minister the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem came in the form of projects.

According to him, the allocation was aimed at expediting the implementation of rural development projects required by the people in the state which are not projects planned by the government.

The state government had entrusted the elected representatives to clarify on the RTP to prevent the people from being influenced by those out to confuse them about the programme.

“Certain quarters have been giving misleading information claiming that the elected representatives have been holding RTP funds amounting RM5 million in cash and channeling them to the service centres or into their personal accounts.

“Actually neither the assemblymen nor the recipients of the projects get to see the funds,” he told reporters at a Hari Raya event hosted by Melanau Sibu Association (PMS) here yesterday.

Dr. Annuar, who is also Nangka assemblyman, said the project financing implemented under the RTP would be channeled by the state financial secretary to the contractors once the project was completed and confirmed by the implementing agencies such as the local authorities, Works Department (JKR ) and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

At the event, he announced an allocation of RM100,000 under the RTP for the construction of a PMS building and an allocation of RM20,000 for the association to carry out its community activities. — Bernama