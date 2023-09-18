Sarawak backing will allow Putrajaya to focus on implementing Madani policies: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak’s backing for the unity government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim until the 16th general election has been hailed as a positive step towards ensuring a stable federal government.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman and state Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg’s assurance, which was relayed on Sept 16 in a speech at the Malaysia Day celebration in Kuching, will allow Putrajaya to better govern the nation.

It comes on the heels of a similar assurance given last month by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who said it will ensure the country moves forward progressively.

In a show of their strong support, the two leaders were also present at a school during the nomination for the state election in Gombak on Aug 2. This was a first for any federal government.

Since then, Pakatan Harapan (PH) has won in the by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seat on Sept 9, further proving its growing popularity and strength.

National Council of Professors head of governance, legislation and public management Prof Nik Ahmad Kamal said the reassurance by GPS provides the government with renewed confidence to implement its Madani policies without hesitation.

“The assurance by GPS helps to maintain political stability, which is crucial as it strengthens the government’s focus and ensures effective governance.”

He said GPS support for the unity government showcases its ability to work with PH and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Nik Ahmad said by having GPS on its side, the federal government can benefit from specific insights and local knowledge, especially concerning Sarawak.

“It is important to note that the majority of Sarawakians recognise the vital role a stable federal government plays and the importance of supporting Abang Johari’s efforts in this regard,” he said.

Echoing Nik Ahmad’s thoughts, political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan said: “To secure continued stability and development for Sarawak and Malaysia, the unity government must deliver the promises made to the state.”

He said although some scepticism continues to linger due to the unfulfilled promises of previous federal governments, Anwar’s unity government should be given a chance to prove itself.

“The unity government needs to demonstrate that all 33 million Malaysians will be included in the Madani economy and other policies that are implemented.

“Anwar’s government is less than a year old, and many policies and programmes require time to implement.

“I hope the prime minister understands the significance of the support he is receiving because he will be judged on what he accomplishes,” he said.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Dr Azmi Hassan said stability within the unity government extends beyond Sarawak and Sabah, and benefits states in the Peninsular as well.

Azmi also said Abang Johari faces pressure and criticism from certain quarters within the ruling coalition, who believe he is not prioritising the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“It is important to acknowledge that Sarawak has already achieved high-income status according to World Bank standards, and it is crucial for Sarawak and Sabah to moderate their demands. They must work towards maintaining federal government stability.”

He emphasised that it is important to acknowledge that the unity government is still in its infancy, requiring patience and time to deliver on its plans.

As the unity government promises to deliver substantive actions that were not offered by previous federal governments, Azmi said Malaysians must practise patience and wait for its social and economic plans to be put in place.