KUCHING: All Chinese nationals and foreigners who have been to China in the last 14 days will be refused entry into Sarawak with immediate effect, until further notice.

However, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said the measure excludes those who have employment passes, student passes or long-term social visit passes.

“But they must undergo compulsory self-quarantining at home for 14 days,” it said in a statement today.

The committee said Sarawakians returning from China in the last 14 days must also undertake the same self-quarantining measure.

“Chinese nationals who are already in Sarawak, are advised to report to the Chinese consulate on their whereabouts and place of stay in Sarawak,” the committee said, adding that these measures are part of the Sarawak government’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the state. — Bernama