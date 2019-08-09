Sarawak boasts world-class museum

KUCHING: The new Sarawak Museum Complex, the largest in Malaysia and second largest in Southeast Asia, was handed over today to the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Sarawak Museums Department.

PPES Works (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, which undertook the design-and-build project, handed over the complex in a ceremony witnessed by Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The world-class museum, designed and completed with 21st-century facilities and amenities, has a new 6,000-square-metre interactive and engaging exhibition and will open its doors to the public by the end of next year.

A well-curated selection of unique artifacts and specimens will be part of the various exhibits there, ready to take visitors on an interactive journey as they showcase Sarawak’s history and the life of the communities in the state.

The unique 30,000 m² building is also Green Building Index (GBI)-certified and is set to stand as an eye-catching icon that will excite and set the tone for both local and international visitors.

According to Abdul Karim, the project was completed in May this year at a total cost of RM308 million.

He said the Sarawak government had approved another RM15 million to equip the museum with digital facilities.

“Although we have not opened this museum to the public after this handover, we hope to speed up things to fill up this building (with artifacts and collections) to have it officially launched by the middle or end of next year,” he said.

This new museum is expected to serve as a centre of learning to welcome international scholars to collaborate with local curators in documenting the material knowledge of the rich past of Borneo, its cultures, people and nature.

This is in line with establishing Sarawak as a new global focal point for work in the exciting field of anthropology. — Bernama