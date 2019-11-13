Sarawak civil servants get two-month bonus

KUCHING: Civil servants in Sarawak will receive a two-month bonus or a minimum of RM2,000, according to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is also state Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said the bonus will be paid at the end of December.

“The Sarawak government recognises the support and contribution of the Sarawak Civil Service under the leadership of the honourable State Secretary in implementing our policies, delivering development programmes and projects as well as public service to the rakyat.

“I am happy to note that our Sarawak Civil Service has been instrumental in ensuring that projects are well implemented and executed in a timely manner,” he said during the second reading of the Supply Bill 2020 at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly, here today.

Abang Johari added that the Sarawak civil service has been acknowledged as among the best, if not the best, in Malaysia. - Bernama