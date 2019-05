KUCHING: Employees in the Sarawak civil service will receive special financial assistance of RM500 each in conjunction with the Gawai Dayak Day and the Aidilfitri celebration this year.

The Sarawak Chief Minister’s office, in a statement here today, said payment of the special financial aid would be made on May 23.

“The state government has agreed to give the special financial assistance to employees in the Sarawak civil service, including those who are still in service before or on May 31, 2019,” it said.

It said employees in the state statutory bodies and local government authorities were also eligible to receive the aid. - Bernama