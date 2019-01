SIBU: The Consultative Committee on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss measures to regain the rights of Sarawak under the MA63.

State International Trade and E-Commerce Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (pix) said the meeting would be chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“On Jan 3, 2019, the Chief Minister will chair the meeting of the Consultative Committee on MA63 to discuss how we can work hard to regain Sarawak’s rights,“ he said without further elaboration.

He said this at the 2019 New Year’s Eve celebration at Dataran Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang here last night.

In addition to state government ministers and state assemblymen from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the committee set up on Nov 6, also comprises two members representing Sarawak’s Pakatan Harapan (PH), namely See Chee How (Batu Lintang assemblyman) and Irene Chang (Bukit Assek assemblywoman).

Wong said Sarawak was aware that PH soon after taking over the helm of the Federal government after the 14th General Election (GE14) promised to restore Sarawak’s rights and recognise Sarawak as one of the components of the Federation of Malaysia.

In this regard, the state expressed hope that the PH government would fulfil its promises on the rights under MA63.

Wong, who is also Second Finance Minister, said Sarawak was also affected by the current economic recession and it is expected to continue until 2020.

“Now in the timber industry, the production of timber products is decreasing annually. In previous years the royalty collection for timber resources was around RM800 million.

“But now it has been reduced by 50%, now we can only collect about RM400 million and even less than that,“ he explained.

Also facing difficulties due to the economic situation is the palm oil industry, shipbuilding and small and medium enterprises (SME). — Bernama