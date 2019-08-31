Sarawak continues to achieve success: CM

SARIKEI: Sarawak has achieved tremendous success in the 56 years it gained independence and later joined Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia (then Malaya) to become Malaysia, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

“We have our own direction where the state government is working hard to make Sarawak the most developed state in Malaysia by 2030.

“With a strong unity among the people of various races and religions, we can focus our time and thoughts on Sarawak’s development,“ he said in his speech at the state-level tea reception in conjunction with National Day celebration here today.

Abang Johari said it was important for young people to understand Sarawak’s history before and after independence so that they would continue to appreciate and defend the independence.

He said Malaysia had thrived and succeeded until this day because of an understanding among the past leaders who had managed and governed the country well.

“Malaysia is successful because we respect the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),“ he said.

Abang Johari also urged Sarawakians to remember three sacred dates in the history of Sarawak and Malaysia namely July 22, 1963; Aug 31, 1957 and Sept 16, 1963. — Bernama