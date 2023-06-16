Sarawak cops nab one of two escapees

KUCHING: One of the two Indonesians who escaped from the Tapah police station lock-up near here on Monday has been recaptured.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the 21-year-old suspect was re-arrested at 9 am today near a fishing pond along Jalan Kuching-Serian.

“Acting on a public tip-off, policemen from the Padawan police station went to check out the area and found that one of the two escapees was hiding there,” he told a press conference at the Tapah police station.

“The suspect did not put up a struggle as he was in a weak condition and had scratches on his body and legs, believed due to his hiding overnight in bushes near the fishing pond,” he added.

Mohd Azman said police were deploying 156 personnel to look for the second escapee, who is 31 years old.

The two Indonesians were arrested for immigration offences on June 7 but escaped at 1 pm on Monday. -Bernama