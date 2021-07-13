Sarawak cops nab six Mica syndicate members, seize drugs worth over RM25,000

KUCHING: The Sarawak narcotics criminal investigation department arrested six members of a syndicate known as ‘Mica’ and seized over five kilogrammes of drugs worth RM25,295 in four raids around Kuching on July 9.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner DCP Mancha Ata said a man and a woman were arrested in the first raid at a residential house in Pending Height here with 960 grammes (g) of cannabis.

Based on information from the raid, police arrested another man in a car parked at the side of a shop in Tabuan Jaya here and seized 505g of cannabis in the car.

“The third suspect then led police to raid a house in Taman Desa Ilmu, Kota Samarahan, where they arrested a man and seized 14.9g of cannabis and 1.0g of ketamine,” he said.

Mancha said the fourth raid was carried out on a shophouse in Kota Samarahan, where they arrested a man and seized 3,774g of cannabis found in a rubbish bin.

“The suspects will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and have been remanded for seven days until July 17 to facilitate investigations,” he said, adding that the drugs was believed to have come from Peninsular Malaysia and brought in through courier services.

He also urged courier service operators to increase checks on packages they handle to avoid their services being used by drug smugglers.

He said that since January, Sarawak police had managed to seize various drugs worth RM7.4 million. — Bernama