SIBU: Sarawak Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a man wanted for three counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM192,101.47 belonging to the Kapit Division Health Office last year.

Rubin Anak Banta, 35, was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code on Feb 27, 2018.

“The accused failed to attend pre-trial case management at the Kapit Sessions Court on March 22, 2018,“ said Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah in a press statement today.

The Sibu Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant on the accused on Nov 23, 2018.

He said members of the public with information on the accused could contact Senior Investigating Officer ASP Pricha Azin at 019-8897640. — Bernama