Sarawak cops to monitor claims of bettings on election results

KUCHING: Police will not compromise with anyone found placing bets on the results of the state election that will be held on Dec 18.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said he had instructed the Special Branch and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to monitor allegations of individuals betting on the election results in the Dudong state constituency.

“I am issuing a stern warning that police will not compromise and will take appropriate action to ensure no betting activities take place during the 12th Sarawak State Election,” he said.

He told reporters this after witnessing a demonstration conducted by the Public Order and Riot Unit (PORU) together with the Water Cannon Unit of the Sarawak Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) at the Batu Kawa GOF base.

Aidi said this when commenting on allegations by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Dudong Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is also the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president and Bintulu Member of Parliament, that he had received information of bettors targeting this particular state seat.

Meanwhile, Aidi also said that a total of 7,343 personnel from various units had been mobilised to be on duty on polling day (Dec 18) compared to the 5,522 personnel on duty on nomination day (Dec 6).

So far, police have received 103 applications from the parties contesting in the Sarawak election for permits to carry out physical campaigning. — Bernama