Sarawak crime index drops 19 pct in first three months of 2022

KUCHING: Sarawak’s crime index dropped 19 per cent for the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Sarawak Acting Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said that from January to March 19, a total of 799 criminal cases were reported compared to 987 cases during the same period in 2021.

“Although the three-month period at the beginning of this year showed a decline, we will try to reduce the crime index rate with various plans and operations,“ he said in his speech at the Police Day Commemoration at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Mancha, meanwhile, said that commercial crime in the state rose by 27.45 per cent to 585 cases, with losses amounting to RM16.5 million, from January to March 20 compared to 459 cases (and RM12.8 million in losses) during the same period last year.

“Efforts to curb commercial crime in Sarawak from January to March 20 have also resulted in 215 arrests,“ he said.

As for narcotics crime cases, Macha said there was a 15.83 per cent rise in the arrest of drug traffickers from January to February, with 161 detained compared to 139 during the same period last year.

“A total of 428 arrests were made from January to February for drug possession compared to 334 arrests in that same period last year,“ he said. - Bernama