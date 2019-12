KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Sarawak seized illegal liquor with unpaid duty worth about RM20,972.76 during a raid at a warehouse in Jalan Kuap, here last Saturday.

Its director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said a team of Customs and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) found 4,878.72 litres of illegal liquor with unpaid duty amounting to RM75,886.91.

“The store was forcibly opened after failing to detect the premises owner. All the items were seized for further investigation. The warehouse also did not install company board signage to confuse the authorities,“ she said in a statement here.

She said the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) Customs Act 1967.

“A person can be fined not less than 10 times the value of the good and not more than 20 times the value of the goods, or jailed not exceeding five years or both if found guilty,’’ she added. - Bernama