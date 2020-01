SIBU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) today announced its success in seizing cigarettes, liquor and firecrackers of various brands worth RM1.34 million including tax, during a road block at Jalan Stapang-Sibu on Tuesday night.

Sarawak JKDM director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said five individuals were arrested while 1,486,360 sticks of cigarettes of various brands, 20,589.60 litres of liquor and 71.40kg of various types of firecrackers worth approximately RM368,514.37 were seized.

She said two cargo trucks used to transport the goods were also seized adding that the group was believed to have mixed the confiscated items with daily necessities in the lorry to deceive the authorities.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135 (e) of the Customs Act 1967 which provides for a fine, 10 times the value of the goods or RM100,000 or imprisonment of not less than six months and not exceeding five years or both, if convicted, “ she said in a statement here.

She also urged the public to continue providing information on any smuggling activities by calling the Customs Toll Free 1-800-88-8855 or go to http://aduan.customs.gov.my or any Customs office nearby. — Bernama