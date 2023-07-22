Sarawak Day: Recall struggle of freedom fighters, treasure heritage - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The people of Sarawak should reflect back on the story of the struggle of its freedom fighters, appreciate the legacy they left behind and pay respect to the values ​​they inculcated, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In conjunction with the celebration of the 60th indepence anniversary of Sarawak within the Federation of Malaysia or Sarawak Day 2023, he drew attention to the fact that this celebration has its own meaning because it reminded Sarawakians the sacrifices of their parents and ancestors in fighting for the freedom and independence of the state.

“Thank you to the freedom fighters and leaders until now who have shaped Sarawak as it is today. The faith, sweat, and struggle of those who preceded us have inspired us to carry on their legacy.

“We are entrusted with a sense of responsibility to maintain harmony, ensure the state is safe as well as guarantee stability and unity,“ he said in a post on his Facebook.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said the journey to progress and prosperity is not an easy thing and requires collective efforts with the cooperation and unity of all races.

The Petra Jaya Member of Parliament said that by tracing the footsteps of the freedom fighters, the citizens of the state can also build a vision and work towards a more glorious future for Sarawak.

He also invited the people of the state to continue their struggle in order to create a peaceful, developed, prosperous and harmonious Sarawak for future generations to inherit.

“Value our heritage and culture, celebrate whatever our achievements are but always be ready to face the challenges ahead.

“Seize the opportunities ahead, while respecting the past and continuing to empower the present. May the spirit of togetherness continue to flow in all of us,“ he said.

He also invited the people of the Bumi Kenyalang (Land of the Hornbills) to strengthen unity and solidarity, celebrate differences and defend their common identity as Sarawakians.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said through a Facebook post that the Sarawak Day celebration demands that every citizen of the state appreciate the struggle of the Bumi Kenyalang freedom fighters and understand the meaning of independence that was achieved with great hardship.

The Member of Parliament for Kapit said the true meaning of independence is not only limited to freedom from colonialism, but it also includes efforts to free oneself, the community and the country from more challenging issues such as the shackles of poverty, education, economy, social, development and so on.

“Our previous freedom fighters have not only sacrificed on the battlefield, but they also looked ahead, pioneered and fought for the fate of Sarawak’s children in various perspectives including economic, educational, social, health, sports and so on.

“Now, it’s all up to us to continue this struggle to a higher level. If not us, who else?,“ he said. -Bernama