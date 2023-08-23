Sarawak Deputy Premier: Register Iban crafts for copyright protection

KUCHING: The craft products of the Iban people should be registered with the National Heritage Department for copyright protection, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the registration is crucial to protect and preserve the cultural arts of the Iban people, which is part of the country’s identity, for the sake of future generations.

“Craft inventories are important for protecting cultural heritage and promoting artisanal traditions,” he said, adding that crafts reflect a culture’s history, values and traditions.

He said this at the certificate and prize presentation ceremony for the participants of the Iban Women Charitable Trust craft competition here, today.

Uggah said effective branding and marketing strategies are also essential in promoting the crafts in and outside the country.

“Participating in artisan fairs and exhibitions, as well as leveraging digital platforms for online sales, may be part of this strategy.

“We have seen how products from across the borders are flooding our market and at very competitive prices. While domestic demand may not be sufficient, it is the overseas markets that we must aim for,” he said.

Therefore, he said, Sarawak needs to create high-quality, innovative products by utilising technologies to increase output while preserving the authenticity of the crafts. -Bernama