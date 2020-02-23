Sarawak director of prosecution found dead at home

KUCHING: Sarawak director of prosecution Isa Hassim was found dead in his home on Friday night.

The police have confirmed the incident has been classified as sudden death, said Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa when contacted today.

It was revealed that 57-year-old Isa’s body was discovered by a concerned colleague who visited the deceased at his house at Taman Sin Hai Min here at around 7pm.

The deceased, according to Merbin, had called in sick a few days ago prior to the discovery of his body.

Medical personnel confirmed that Isa had died at the scene.

The body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue for further action. — TheBorneoPost