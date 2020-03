PETALING JAYA: A post on Facebook is going viral which alleges Sarawak residents having breakfast at Sarawak eateries in Sibu and Kuching today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government will impose a nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) to control the Covid-19 outbreak from today until March 31.

One of the conditions of the MCO requires that eateries see no dine-in customers, only delivery and take out would be allowed.