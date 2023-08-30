Sarawak Education Minister: Iman Nawawi 40 Hadis module not an issue, does not involve non-Muslim students

KUCHING: Sarawak has no issue with the implementation of Imam Nawawi's 40 Hadis Appreciation module because it does not involve non-Muslim students, said Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

In fact, he said, if non-Muslim students are interested in learning the module, it is not a problem because it provides them with additional knowledge.

“It is not compulsory (for non-muslims), it is optional for non-Muslims, so non-Muslims can study if they want to,“ he told reporters after the closing of the Digital Talents and Innovation Lab here today.

Roland said the matter should not be politicised as it is not compulsory for non-Muslims.

“Here in Sarawak, there’s no issue. Before we have Muslims studying in mission schools, they learn bible scriptures for knowledge...no issue, they are not being converted, actually it makes them more knowledgeable,“ he added.

The ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadis’ appreciation module, aimed at fostering the values of the Prophet Muhammad’s sayings or ‘hadith’ at the school level, was launched by the Ministry of Education last Aug 19.

It was to ensure that the appreciation of the hadis began at the school level and that it could foster a spirit of love and deepen religious understanding, especially among Muslim students and teachers.

The module will first be implemented at 61 National Religious Secondary Schools (SMKA) and 228 Government-Aided Religious Schools (SABK) throughout the country. -Bernama