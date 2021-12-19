Sarawak election: 60.67% voter turnout — EC

KUCHING: A total of 759,627 voters or 60.67 per cent cast their ballots in the 12th Sarawak state election yesterday, Election Commission (EC ) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh (pix) said.

He said the number included ordinary, early and postal voters.

For this election, the EC had set a 70 per cent voter turnout target.

However, Abdul Ghani, in a press conference yesterday, said bad weather was among the contributing factors for the low numbers.

Yesterday, a total of 1,866 polling centres involving 3,555 channels were opened for the voting process from 7.30 am to 5 pm.

The polls saw 82 state seats contested. Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won 76 seats while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and DAP only managed four and two seats respectively. — Bernama