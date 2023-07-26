Sarawak employers in 3D sector allowed to hire illegal immigrants under RTK 2.0

KUCHING: Employers in Sarawak in the 3D (dirty, dangerous and difficult) sector, can now register existing illegal immigrants to work legally through the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0, starting today.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier's Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), Datuk Gerawat Gala said that the RTK 2.0 will be implemented until Dec 31, this year.

“Employers operating in the 3D sector are allowed to hire illegal immigrants by registering them as employees during this implementation period.

“The sectors involved are manufacturing, construction, plantation, agriculture, services, mining and quarrying as well as foreign domestic workers,” he said in a statement here today.

He, however, said that only illegal immigrants from 16 countries are allowed under this programme.

Those allowed are from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, India, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China.