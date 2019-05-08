Sarawak entrepreneurs to promote products in international trade fairs

KUCHING: The Sarawak Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce will coordinate seven trade expositions, mostly in foreign countries in the second half of the year to exhibit and promote various products from Sarawak.

Its minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (pix) said the ministry would arrange the participation of local entrepreneurs, among others in the Food and Hotel Myanmar 2019 in Yangon from June 5 until 7 which brings together all major players within the country’s food and hospitality industry.

He said Sarawak entrepreneurs would also participate in the Food Taipei 2019 in Taiwan, to be held from June 19 until 22.

“My ministry has disseminated the details of the trade fairs to relevant business associations for them to nominate their members to participate.

“We encourage more new local companies who are ready to export to participate and seek for international market opportunities,” he said in his winding-up speech for his ministry in the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Other international trade fairs are the Pacific International Maritime Exposition (Pacific 2019) in Sydney, Australia from October 8 until 10.

Sarawak entrepreneurs will also participate in the Anuga 2019 in Germany, the world’s largest trade fair held once in every two years from October 5 until 9 and the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5 until 10.

CIIE according to him, is the world’s first dedicated import exhibition to explore Chinese market while the Malaysia International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB 2019) in Kuala Lumpur from June 26 until 28 is the country’s largest food and beverage focused trade event with more than 600 companies from 50 over countries.

Another domestic trade fair is the Malaysia International Beverage Trade Network Fair 2019 (IBTN) on October 31 to November 2 in Kuala Lumpur, the country’s first ever beverages trade show to create an exciting impression in one of the most prominent markets in Southeast Asia.

“In these coming expositions, we hope to exhibit and promote more variety of products including building materials, maritime vessels and equipment and furniture apart from food and beverages, other timber products as well as crafts,” said Wong. — Bernama