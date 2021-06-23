Sarawak expects to get CanSino vaccine by mid-July — Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak is expected to get the CanSino Covid-19 vaccine supply by the middle of July, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said Sarawak had earlier requested from the federal government for 650,000 doses of the vaccine which only required one dose of injection.

“The CanSino is very much suitable for our people living deep in the interior areas like the Penan.

“Our medical teams will only need to visit them once to vaccinate them, thus cutting down on logistics, transportation and other costs,” he said in a statement here today.

On June 15, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Drug Control Authority (DCA) had approved the conditional registration for two vaccine products which needed only one-dose immunisation for use in the current situation.

He said the two vaccines, Convidecia Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) produced by CanSino Biologics Inc, China, with the product registration holder, Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd, and the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson and given Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). — Bernama