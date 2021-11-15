Sarawak farmers, breeders, fishermen advised to explore new technologies

LAWAS: Farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen in Sarawak have been advised to explore, utilise and master new technologies in the agriculture sector to increase their production capacity.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (pix) said the use of technology would not only increase the efficiency of farm and orchard management but also help drive the productivity of the sector.

Therefore, he said, the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme or AgriCOP implemented by the Department of Agriculture Sarawak was very appropriate to provide exposure to farmers, breeders and fishermen on the use of technology.

“Various technologies can be used and help our farmers increase the production, quality and productivity of agriculture products.

“I am very proud of this programme. We give exposure, knowledge and assistance to farmers to strengthen their products as well as increase their level of income,“ he said when launching the AgriCOP at Kampung Sualai Community Hall here, today.

Also present were Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) director Datuk Ubaidillah Abdul Latip, Limbang Division Agriculture officer Jakaria Rambli and community leaders.

In line with the desire to make Sarawak a high-income state, Awang Tengah said the state government is giving priority to the agriculture sector through infrastructure development, use of technology and financial assistance to its players.

-Bernama