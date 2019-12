KUCHING: For the first time, federal civil servants in Sarawak will receive RM500 in special assistance from the state government, to be paid June next year as a token of appreciation for their services to the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg made the announcement during the State Civil Service Day here.

“I was informed that there are over 95,000 federal civil servants in the state.

“As an appreciation of your service, I have discussed with cabinet members and agreed to add financial assistance to all of you,” he said to the thunderous applause from the audience.

Meanwhile, state secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, in his speech, said currently, there are 120,000 civil servants in Sarawak.

Of the total, he said 94,971 federal civil servants while the remaining are state civil servants. - Bernama