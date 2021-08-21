Sarawak finalising teen vaccination - Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak is now finalising preparations to vaccinate adolescents, aged 12 to 17, to protect them against the Covid-19 virus, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, in a statement today, said the implementation would be announced when all preparations are in place.

Meanwhile, he is also appealing to the small group of Sarawakians who have refused or are still reluctant to be vaccinated, to do so immediately.

“We still have our vaccination centres in operation statewide; those concerned should approach their respective divisional disaster management committee offices,” he said.

Uggah said that as long as these individuals remained unvaccinated, they would endanger themselves and others around them.

“This is more so now that we are experiencing an increase in positive cases, as well as the presence of the more aggressive Delta variant,” he added.- Bernama