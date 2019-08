MIRI: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department has set up a Volunteer Firefighters Association in Long Kevok involving the Penan community.

Long Kevok is a four-hour journey from here by land.

Miri Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kiong said the Long Kevok committee is chaired by village chief Lucas Seman, and the first involving the indigenous community.

“The Long Kevok volunteer firefighters will serve the villages of Long Kevok, Long Leng, Long Urang, Long Liwok and Long Nan which have more than 1,500 residents,“ he said in a statement here today.

To date, Sarawak has 48 volunteer firefighters associations, with 11 in Miri including Long Kevok which is being registered.

The associations act as first responders while awaiting the arrival of firefighters from the towns and are set up at locations that do not have fire and rescue stations, Law said, adding the volunteers do not receive any salary or allowance. — Bernama