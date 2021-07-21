Sarawak gives green light for walk-in vaccinations

KUCHING: The Sarawak Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (Sarawak CITF) has authorised state vaccination administration centres (PPV) to inoculate walk-ins who haven’t had luck securing an appointment.

At the same time, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said those who haven’t received an appointment for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should get in touch with their Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) beginning July 23 - August 5.

Here are the numbers: 082-507 700/022 (Kuching), 082-673 833 (Samarahan), 082-872 472 (Serian), 083-320 084 (Sri Aman), 083-472 866 (Betong), 084-654 396 (Sarikei), 084-317 934/315 653/322 581 (Sibu), 013-668 9968 (Kapit), 084-872 088 (Mukah), 086-331 742 (Bintulu), 085-322 737 (Miri) and 085-211 744 (Limbang).

Sarawak recorded 261 new Covid-19 cases today (taking the overall count to 72,213 cases) and a death (the total now stands at 450).

Three new clusters were also reported: the Jalan Demak Laut Cluster in Kuching with 29 cases, the Balai Ringin Melayu Cluster in Serian with 48 cases and the Sungai Sebatu Cluster in Meradong with 99 cases. — Bernama