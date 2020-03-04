Sarawak GOF seized more than RM48m in contraband in 2019

SIBU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak Brigade seized RM48,853,048 worth of contraband in the state last year, its commander SAC Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said here today.

The feat, he said, made GOF Sarawak one of the most successful brigades in the country in terms of combating smuggling activities.

“Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has praised and congratulated (the brigade) over the successful seizures from enforcement actions, especially with regard to the smuggling of cigarettes and alcohol.

“This at the same time has strengthened the government’s confidence in the troops and restored public confidence in the police,“ he said during the monthly assembly of GOF’s 10th Battalion here.

According to Khaw, Abdul Hamid will present letters of appreciation to 60 high-performing senior and lower-ranking police officers, as well as the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) medal to 290 recipients at a ceremony to be held at the GOF’s 12th Battalion headquarters in Miri on March 17. - Bernama