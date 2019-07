KUCHING: Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) seized contraband cigarettes and liquor worth RM1.14 million including unpaid tax, in an operation dubbed Ops Libas in Kota Samarahan and Limbang yesterday, making the haul its biggest success so far.

Its commander, Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, said during the raid on unnumbered premises in Jalan Muara Tuang, Kota Samarahan at 3pm, a total of 5,790 cartons of white cigarettes and kretek was found.

“A 23-year-old local man believed to be the caretaker of the premises was also arrested,” he told a press conference, here today.

He said, in an earlier raid on a house in Sungai Poyan, Jalan Kubong, Limbang, 147 bottles of liquor and 94 cans of beer, as well as 102 cartons of cigarettes worth RM172,274 were seized.

The 48-year-old owner of the house was also arrested during the 12.30pm raid.

Also seized were two vehicles believed to have been used in the smuggling of the items, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama