Sarawak government mulls over public holiday for Deepavali

KUCHING: The implementation of a public holiday for the Deepavali celebration could still not be done in Sarawak, according to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government must study the other public holiday dates which were gazetted because there was a limit to the number of public holidays in Sarawak.

‘’I cannot fix a Deepavali public holiday for the time being because we have to look at the other public holidays in the state.

‘’We may have to find a public holiday date as a replacement for a Deepavali public holiday,’’ he told reporters when met after visiting Indian community village headman, Lucy Lingam at his residence, here today.

Commenting further, Abang Johari said he also hoped that the Deepavali public holiday could be implemented in the state in the future.

‘’We have a 10,000-strong Indian community in Sarawak and it is hoped that a public holiday for Deepavali can be implemented for the community,’’ he said.

In the meantime, Abang Johari wished Happy Deepavali to the Indian community, especially in Sarawak.

‘’I hope the Deepavali festivity will bring peace and unity and simultaneously contribute to the development for the people in the state and country,’’ he said.

Also present were State Local government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Welfare, Community Well-being, State Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah and State Secretary, Datuk Jaul Samion. - Bernama