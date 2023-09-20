Sarawak govt encourages GBI-based buildings: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government encourages real estate developers in the state to build buildings based on the Green Building Index (GBI), says Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that doing so would increase the value of the buildings in terms of city planning and create a conducive environment for the people.

“It is our desire to have a city that is not too cramped but more widespread. We have to control certain heights (of the building) and in terms of traffic flow in that particular area,” he said when addressing a gala dinner in conjunction with the 25th Asean Valuers Association (AVA) Congress here tonight.

He said the congress would be a good platform for the valuers to gather new ideas and methodologies to transform city planning and gauge the value of properties within the Asean cities.

“I am sure Asean can have a common methodology in terms of assessing the value of properties,” he said.

Abang Johari said standard planning procedures were employed in Sarawak, particularly in the Kuching area, to ensure it becomes a friendly city with basic infrastructure not only in terms of design but also in terms of communication and transport.

“If you have a good locality but the environment is not conducive, the price might not be as much as you expect.

He said Sarawak was implementing a green economy with an emphasis on the environment based on the Post-Covid Development Strategy 2030 to establish smart cities. - Bernama