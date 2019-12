MIRI: The Sarawak government has ‘facts and evidence’ to support its case in the suit filed against national oil corporation Petronas, says Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Abdullah Saidol (pix).

He says the government is determined to ensure that the rights and interest of Sarawak in receiving the five-per cent State Sales Tax on petroleum products would be maintained.

“I am not going to make judgment outside the court. The state government has the facts and evidence to support the case against this tax claim, and Petronas has its own reasons not to pay,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Abdullah, who earlier officiated at the closing ceremony of the ‘Youth Co: Lab Bootcamp’ at SMA Tegas Innovation Hub, said the rights of the state must be safeguarded by the law, in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“This case has been filed. Petronas has followed up by filing their statement of defence. This is a normal legal process.

“I will not say more than that because this thing is and will be tried in court, but we (Sarawak government) won’t take action if we don’t have clear evidence,” he said.

On Saturday, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali confirmed that Petronas was challenging the suit by the Sarawak government regarding the tax owed by the corporation to the state. — TheBorneoPost