Sarawak govt implements policies that benefit people — Abang Johari

BINTULU: The Sarawak state government administration led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had always been implementing policies that benefited the people, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

Hence, with a caring state government administration and a stable political situation, apart from strong unity among the people, he said, Sarawak would be charting a bright future.

“When we have a caring government and which generates a lot of income....Alhamdullillah (praise be to God), we can return it to the ‘rakyat’ (people) through development.

“The important thing is to have a caring government and leaders that prioritise their responsibilities for the people. God willing, Sarawak’s future will continue to be bright.”

Abang Johari said this at the launching of the Bintulu Division-level Le Tour De Restoration, Greening Sarawak Campaign programme at Taman Medan Sentral, here, today with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the state’s Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, also present.

He said it was important to ensure that Sarawak was being administered by a stable government for it to carry out the mandate of the people who wanted development.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the policy that we’ve introduced has helped the people through economic recovery from the pandemic as we (state government) have received the mandate (from the people),” he added.

On another matter, Abang Johari said Sarawak had balanced policies that encompassed the needs of the timber industry and efforts in rehabilitating the forests and greening the state.

He said for the timber industry, the state government had carried out forest tree planting to provide the raw material without having to fell the existing trees.

He also said that the GPS government was always far-sighted by ensuring that sustainability of the environment and forest ecosystem be given priority.

“With regard to the timber industry, the cycle is planting of forest trees, felling, then planting and felling....so, our state is always green with trees.

“Based on statistics, Sarawak’s forests are the biggest oxygen producer for Malaysia and the neighbouring countries, so we need to take care of our forests, ” he added.

On the innovation of tree planting by using seed balls developed by the Sarawak Forestry Department, Abang Johari said it would enhance the forest restoration effort, especially in the degraded forests in the state.

The seed balls, renamed as Sarawak Bombs or Sarabombs, are now also being dispersed by using drones, making it more extensive, especially in areas that are difficult to reach if using the conventional method.

“This effort shows the importance of using technology and the digital method in helping us to protect and conserve the environment,” said the Chief Minister.

At the event, Abang Johari also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Sarawak Forestry Department and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) to carry out tree conservation activities in areas under BDA’s supervision. — Bernama