KUCHING: The Sarawak government is prepared to assist the families of the two Malaysian soldiers from the state who have been reported missing while on duty in Pulau Perak, Kedah, since last Friday (July 19).

State Minister for Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said the assistance would be extended to the families of the men only after the ongoing search (for them) was terminated.

“We need to see what happens in the next few days, so after that, we will decide on the assistance that can be given by the government (of Sarawak), now that efforts are being made to find them ... that should be the priority,“ she said, after launching a Women’s Leadership Programme organised by the Sarawak Women and Family Department (JWKS) here today.

Fatimah was commenting on Cpl David Edmund Rapi, 39, from Dalat and L/Cpl Moses Logers, 25, from Bau, who were reported missing while on duty during ‘Op Pejarak’, a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) operation where army personnel were stationed at two islands in the waters between Perak and Kedah.

The Defence Ministry in a statement, confirmed that both soldiers from the Royal Rangers Regiment were based at the Bukit Cowder Camp, Perlis, were missing.

The statement also said that the army in collaboration with the RMN, the Royal Malaysian Air Force and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had initiated search efforts.

“I understand that up to this evening, we have not yet heard news of whether they have been found or not. Of course we (the people of Sarawak) are also in pain when we hear such news,“ said Fatimah, who is also assemblyman for Dalat.

She hoped that both the men would be found safe soon. - Bernama